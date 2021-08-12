Five people, including one child, injured in major crash on North Freeway in Fort Worth

Pixabay

A crash that involved at least three cars has caused significant delays along I-35W in Fort Worth. Five people were hurt in the crash and one of them was in serious condition, as The Star-Telegram reports.

What are the details?

The car crash took place just before noon on Thursday, on the North Freeway, according to Fort Worth police and MedStar. Three cars were involved in the terrible crash on I-35W, as the news outlet points out.

Fort Worth police stated that all the northbound main lanes and the northbound express lanes had to be closed for a short while. Authorities were able to open one of the main lanes back up sometime after that.

At 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, one person was still trapped in a car, based on official statements. The person was later taken out of the vehicle, authorities said on Thursday afternoon.

One man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital and a child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the police.

Fort Worth authorities received a call reporting the major crash at about 11:45 a.m. The accident also included a rollover.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the crash location in the northbound lanes of the North Freeway, just before the Heritage Trace exit. Police wrote on social media that at 12:24 p.m. one northbound lane was open, but the northbound express lanes are closed at Basswood. Drivers should expect delays close to the crash site as crews work to clean all the wreckage.

No further information was given out about the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who can offer video footage is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.