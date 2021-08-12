Man turns up dead on living room couch at Hampton Terrace apartments

Pixabay

A 69-year-old man was found dead on his couch. He was in his apartment in south Dallas and had been shot several times, as reported by CBS DFW.

What are the details?

L.T. Thornton Jr., 69, was discovered lying on his living room couch with several gunshot wounds on August 11.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Dallas police got an emergency call reporting the shooting at about 10 p.m. The shooting took place at the Hampton Terrace Apartments located at 5018 South Hampton Road, as the news outlet points out.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the call swiftly. As soon as crews got to the location, they discovered the victim. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do to save the man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities stated that the motive behind the killing is under investigation. The circumstances in which the man died are also not clear. No suspects have been taken into custody for the murder and no description of the gunman has been released.

The Homicide Unit is asking anyone who has relevant information about the shooting, knows of any conflict that may have triggered it, or can give the name and location of the person responsible for the death to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603.

Shockingly, you can’t feel safe even when you’re at home. The violent incident highlights the wave of crime that’s been taking over the whole city and when killings happen unexpectedly it just proves that there’s no place without risks. Watching your back becomes second nature and even then, there can be slip-ups.