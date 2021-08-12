Dallas Airbnb party turns deadly. 2 men get shot in heated dispute, gunman running loose

Pixabay

Two men were injured at a house in a shooting that took place last night in far north Dallas, as reported by Fox News.

Instead of having fun, an argument led to injuries and the victims had to be rushed to the hospital.

What are the details?

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting the shooting at about 1 a.m., on Thursday. The incident took place at a short-term rental house located close to the Dallas North Tollway and Trinity Mills Road, as the news outlet points out.

Authorities believe that two men were fighting at the house and a third one tried to intervene and end the dispute. Unfortunately, that only made things worse. The conflict got heated and one of the men took out his gun and shot the other two.

When first responders got to the scene, they found the two victims on the ground. The men were immediately transported to a local hospital to get treatment for the injuries. It was determined that their wounds are not life-threatening, and both are expected to survive.

The gunman ran away before the police got to the house and has not been taken into custody yet.

Detectives interviewed neighbors and found out that the house was recently sold. None of the people living close by knew that it was being used as a rental property on Airbnb.

Anyone who has relevant information about the shooting, the motive that triggered it, can offer video surveillance of the shooting or knows the name and likely location of the gunman is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.