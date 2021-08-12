Buses full of migrant families headed to Dallas: “Survival of the fittest”

Pixabay

Buses filled with migrant families from Laredo and Del Rio are headed to Dallas, where many confused passengers get off and don’t know where to go. The unannounced trips from Laredo have caused city officials to scramble for Spanish-speaking officers and to find shelter options, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

At least three buses full of people arrived in the last two weeks, showing that the effort to alleviate overcrowding in border cities is causing a ripple effect in North Texas.

What are the details?

A fourth bus came from Del Rio on Wednesday night carrying migrants from Cuba and Haiti.

The Laredo buses are chartered by Mayor Pete Saenz after the city got overwhelmed by migrants as the pandemic hits the Rio Grande Valley hospitals. Laredo spokeswoman Noraida Negron confirmed for the outlet that migrants are being sent out to Dallas, Austin, and Houston.

The Del Rio drop-offs were organized through nonprofits, as religious leaders revealed.

Is there any testing done?

None of the Laredo migrants has been tested for COVID-19 before getting on the bus for the 7-hour trip to Dallas, as the outlet points out.

Testing is an issue at stake since all North Texas hospitals are struggling with the spike in COVID-19 infections.

Almas Muscatwalla, executive director of Faith Forward Dallas at Thanks-Giving Square, one of the religious groups assisting migrant families who come from Central America, Haiti, and Cuba, said it was not clear if the Del Rio immigrants had been tested. He emphasized that all are given masks and hand sanitizer, though. A doctor and a nurse practitioner will meet the most recent arrivals.

After their sudden arrival, migrants have been given meals, hotel rooms, transportation to bus stations or airports, and limited medical care by nonprofits.

“This is like survival of the fittest. I’d rather have this situation than not have anyone helping. I want to provide the best hospitality and welcome to these people,” Muscatwalla said for the outlet.

Dave Woodyard, executive director of Catholic Charities of Dallas, shared with the outlet that his staff helped migrant families on Friday and Saturday in downtown Dallas. About 40 to 50 migrants are coming each day. Catholic Charities is paying for hotels and Spanish-speaking officers are communicating with the migrants and even rushing to get diapers if needed.

How did the initiative take roots?

Christina da Silva, officer for the Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs office within the city of Dallas, revealed that the chain of help was set in motion when a staffer with Greyhound Lines Inc. called 911 after seeing one bus arrive. Police and volunteers at the bus depot helped on Friday and Saturday. Some of the migrants didn’t even know what city they were in. Many children had no shoes.

“It’s such a vulnerable situation for them. Dallas is a welcoming city. We want to respect their dignity as a human,” da Silva said for the outlet.