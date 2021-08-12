Frisco high school students gather donations for women in need: "Hoping to open up a dialogue"

Pixabay

Products and undergarments for women are seldom a main topic of discussion when you have mixed company, but Frisco high school students are setting out to change that with each donation, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

A group of students from Lone Star High School in Frisco is gathering donations for women in need. And this is not just about products or money. Raising awareness is an essential part of their effort, as the news outlet points out.

“People just don't want to bring it up. Of course, it comes from the patriarchy. It is a sexist structure that you're not allowed to talk about women's bodies,” Julianna Poulson told the outlet.

Poulson and her friends have started collecting donations for undergarments and women’s products to help those in need. They got the idea after watching a video posted on social media by “HER Drive,” a nonprofit focused on helping women in need by organizing women-centered donation drives.

Poulson shared with the outlet that she and her friends put up donation boxes in malls and public libraries. Many of the donations collected through the boxes placed in public spaces go to Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas.

“For women in these positions, it's like they have to make a choice a lot of the time between food or tampons. Like, you have to choose between necessities,” Poulson said.

The students’ efforts are paying off. They have collected over 3,000 items so far.

“Hopefully help people in the process to kind of open up a dialogue around it. As a woman, it's just something that occurs in your life, not something that you can avoid just because you don't want to talk about it,” Poulson added.

During the summer their campaign in Frisco also included collecting back-to-school backpacks.

“It's really nice to see the community put in their own time, effort, and money into supporting other people,” the student concluded.