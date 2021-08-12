Dallas cops out to get gunman who attacked victim on Military Parkway

Pixabay

Dallas police are searching for a shooter who was involved in a violent incident that took place on July 31. The man shot and injured another man then fled the scene without looking back, as NBC DFW reports.

What are the details?

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting a shooting at about 2 a.m. The location of the incident was at the ChaChaCha Bar and Grill, at 4916 Military Parkway, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

When they arrived at the scene, first responders found a man on the ground. The 34-year-old victim had been shot and was wounded. The suspected shooter ran away from the location. The last time he was seen he was driving in a Chrysler 300 with chrome wheels.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital so he could get treatment for his injuries. The last update on the man’s health is that he is still in the hospital, now in stable condition.

Before the shooting took place, the gunman was also spotted driving a dark-colored Chevy Silverado.

Anyone who has relevant information about the motive behind the shooting, any connection between the two men, or who can give the name and likely location of the suspected shooter is asked to get in touch with Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that brings about an arrest and indictment for this felony offense. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).