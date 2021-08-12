Frisco ISD could take a $31 million hit from remote learning

Pixabay

The 2021-2022 school year starts on Thursday for almost all students in Frisco ISD, as NBC DFW reports.

And the district will be paying $40 per student every day for the remote learning option. All in-person learners, including middle school and high school students, are getting back in the classroom on Thursday.

What are the details?

Over 8,200 Early Childhood through sixth-grade students who are enrolled in the virtual learning program that Frisco ISD opened up at the last minute are going to start school on Monday, August 16.

Superintendent Michael Waldrip pointed out that Frisco ISD was committed to having all students in the classroom at the beginning of the school year. Unfortunately, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across North Texas and the rest of the country has halted the initiative.

“Our goal had been to make it as normal as possible. I think that is everybody’s wish, and it was the plan going into the school year that it could be somewhat normal like we have experienced in the past. Obviously, things did not turn out the way we wanted them to,” Waldrip said for the news outlet.

Frisco ISD was one of the first school districts to offer virtual learning despite no state funding to cover the costs for it. For each student who is learning virtually from home, the district expects to pay $40 per day.

Waldrip has made a total estimation of the cost for funding virtual learning in Frisco ISD for the first semester. And it goes up to $31 million of funding if remote learning is offered until the semester ends.

“Obviously, we can’t do this forever. We can’t do it long-term because we can’t afford to do it. We are hopeful that a vaccine will come out for these younger kids because when it does become widely available we are going to stop offering this remote option unless the state can do something to help us continue to fund it,” Waldrip concluded.