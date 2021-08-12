Man snatches credit card from Plano mailbox, goes shopping daily for one month

Pixabay

Plano authorities are looking for a man who’s been using a fraudulent credit card daily from late June to late July.

The man has been purchasing gift cards from several stores, emptying the victim’s bank account with no remorse.

What are the details?

Authorities have revealed that the suspect requested a credit card by using the victim’s account. When the card came in the mailbox he took it out before the victim noticed it and started using it immediately, according to a social media post made by the Plano Police Department.

Officers believe that the suspect is a Black man who has facial hair and tattoos on both forearms. The suspect was last spotted while driving a fourth-generation (2016-22) gray Lexus RX with a sunroof, as mentioned in the department’s post.

Anyone who has relevant information about the location and identity of the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. There is also a reward of up to $5,000 put out by Crime Stoppers for any “information that leads to the arrest of a person with an active felony warrant or if the information leads to a felony arrest and indictment,” as stated in the department’s post. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish to.

The Black suspect is shown close-up in the post while standing near an electronics display. Another photo also shows him walking in a parking lot and holding shopping bags. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his money that went into filling those bags up.