Arlington man arrested after 14-year-old runaway teenager was found in his home

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody by Arlington police on Tuesday night after a 14-year-old girl reported missing was found in his house, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

The girl was found safe, as authorities confirmed.

Andre McNair was booked into Arlington jail at about 11:30 p.m., on Tuesday night. The man was charged with harboring the runaway teenager, which is a misdemeanor. His bail was set at $5,000.

It is not clear whether the man has an attorney representing him or not.

The girl had been reported missing on August 5 after she didn’t come back home from her first school day at North Atlanta High School, according to CBS46 in Atlanta.

The school district stated that the teenager never got on the bus that was going to take her home. The FBI, Atlanta Police Department, and Atlanta Public Schools Police Department teamed up to search for the girl. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta also put up a $100,000 reward for any information that would help bring the girl safe home.

The teenager was located in Arlington with McNair. The man was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Irongate Drive, near Randol Mill Park and Interstate 30, as the news outlet points out.

Arlington police revealed that McNair will likely be transferred to the Tarrant County jail if he doesn’t post bond.

The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department stated that the girl’s family was notified she was found and that they requested privacy. The FBI will help in the investigation.

“APSPD thanks the community for the outpouring of support during the investigation,” the department stated.