Man killed at The Landing apartments, motive unknown

Pixabay

A man died Wednesday morning after he got shot at The Landing apartments in east Fort Worth, as reported by The Star-Telegram.

What are the details?

Fort Worth police got an emergency call reporting a shooting at about 10 a.m., on Wednesday. The location of the incident was at The Landing apartments, in the 3700 block of Post Oak Boulevard, as the news outlet points out.

The caller told officers that they had heard five or six shots, as stated in a police call log.

As soon as they got to the location, first responders found the victim on the ground. The man had gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a local hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries. Unfortunately, it was too late to save him. The victim died because of the injuries a short while after getting to the medical facility, as stated by police and MedStar.

Officials have not given any details about the victim. It is not known how old the man was or what type of injuries he had. The ongoing investigation was cited as the reason why no information could be shared for now. The motive that triggered the shooting is also being investigated. No one has been taken into custody for the incident and there is no description of the suspect or suspects responsible for the violent incident.

Anyone who has relevant information about how the shooting happened, knows the victim, can point to a prior dispute that set the incident off, or knows the name and likely location of the gunman is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.