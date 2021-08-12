Mysterious shooting in Fort Worth. Victim gets to the hospital in private car

Pixabay

A person was brought to a local hospital in Fort Worth in a private vehicle on Wednesday morning, as reported by The Star-Telegram.

What are the details?

The victim was shot and then driven to a hospital in Fort Worth. The motive for the shooting is currently under investigation, according to authorities. Detectives are also trying to determine where the shooting took place, according to the news outlet.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Fort Worth police got an emergency call reporting that a person got hurt in a shooting incident at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crews went swiftly to John Peter Smith Hospital, 1575 S. Main St., where the caller had said the victim was.

The police call log obtained by the outlet shows that a person had just been brought to the emergency room. They reportedly had a gunshot wound.

Gun violence detectives were notified and have taken over the investigation. It is not clear who brought the victim to the hospital and the driver didn’t stay long enough to be asked any questions.

While the injuries clearly point to a shooting, the location of the incident, as well as the motive behind it, remains a mystery for now.

No further information was given out about the shooting. There are no updates on the victim’s health condition yet.

Anyone who has relevant information about the unusual incident or can give details about the driver, the victim, or the violent incident and any dispute behind it or knows the person or persons responsible for the injuries is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.