Red Bird shooting ruled homicide. Victim died 20 months later from gunshot wounds

Pixabay

Dallas authorities announced on Tuesday that a man’s shooting in 2019 is now being considered a homicide.

The autopsy performed after his death 20 months later showed that the man died from complications caused by gunshot wounds, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

Dallas authorities revealed they are searching for three men who were involved in the incident. Deandrea Haynie was shot while he was at an apartment complex at 7676 S. Westmoreland Road in Dallas’ Red Bird area on May 5, 2019, as the news outlet points out.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released, based on official reports. On January 12, Haynie turned up dead in his home, police stated.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office came to the conclusion that the man’s death was a homicide. Officials stated that the man died because of the complications caused by his wounds in the shooting incident.

No further details were provided about the three men believed to be responsible for the death.

Anyone who has relevant information about the shooting, can point to a motive that triggered the violent incident, knows the name or likely location of the three gunmen, or can offer video footage is asked to call police at 214-283-4849.

Crime Stoppers also put out a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that brings about an arrest and an indictment in this case. If you wish to stay anonymous, you can submit tips at 214-373-8477.