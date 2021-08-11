Houston ICU nurse: “Nobody is doing their part to fight COVID with us. I feel like we’ve lost”

Pixabay

Jennifer Steenburg supervises the ICU nurses at Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

She and her staff never imagined that one year after COVID cases reached their first peak they’d see numbers reaching that level and even going higher, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

“We’re not making a difference anymore. I feel like we’ve lost this fight, and my nurses feel the same way. There’s despair. There’s trauma. There’s anger. There’s frustration,” Steenburg shared with the outlet.

“I can barely face my staff at work because I am ashamed and embarrassed that we’re in this again when we thought we were at the end of this. One of my nurses said that she let her guard down and she’s so angry that she did that because now we’re back in it,” she added.

Steenburg also said that this time around patients are younger and a lot sicker than before.

“They’re unvaccinated. They’re 30 years old, and they’re younger than my kid,” Steenburg told the station.

When asked how her patients are doing, Steenburg explained that once they’re in the ICU, most can’t speak at all because they're always short of breath.

“I’m sure there’s some regret there, but I’m not the one to ask them. That’s not for me. They have to be comfortable with their choices. We all make choices, and there are consequences for our choices. These are really bad consequences.”

Despite different races, religions, and beliefs, she said that 95% of the staff is currently vaccinated.

“What is everybody else doing? What are people doing to fight COVID with us? They feel like nobody else is doing their part.”

She shared that they’re out of beds and out of positive energy.

“We’ve got no fight left, but yet we’ve still got to fight to save somebody’s life.”