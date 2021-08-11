Judge Clay Jenkins issues mask mandate for schools and businesses: “It’s better to work together than be alone”

Amy Christie

Masks will be mandatory in schools, businesses, and county buildings, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins stated on Wednesday.

The new executive order comes after a Dallas judge agreed to issue a restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

Jenkins revealed that he teamed up with business owners and school superintendents to craft the order. The mask mandate will come into effect Wednesday, at 11:59 p.m. People are also strongly encouraged to use face coverings whenever they are in public.

“It is so much better when we work together than when we’re alone. The most important thing is that everyone gets vaccinated as soon as possible. Face coverings are not a replacement for social distancing,” Jenkins stated.

Jenkins explained that masks are essential to help slow down the spread of the new delta variant and to prevent hospitals from running out of beds.

Public health experts have also warned that the new variant could pose extra risks for kids under 12 who can’t get the vaccine. As classes start for the new school year, only two pediatric ICU beds were available on Tuesday in all of North Texas, as the outlet points out.

The order is a result of a win in a court battle between Jenkins and Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch, who was removed from a court meeting for not having a mask on.

After hearing arguments on both sides, the Dallas County judge decided that the executive order banning local mask mandates was “not a necessary action to combat the pandemic.”

“Judge Jenkins cannot be precluded from implementing the mitigation strategies he believes are sound, reliable, and backed by scientific evidence.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to appeal the decision to the Texas Supreme Court.

“Jenkins can’t just make up laws and choose laws that he doesn’t like. He may get liberal judges in Dallas County to do as he asks, but ultimately I think we have a Texas Supreme Court that will follow the law,” Paxton said on Loesch’s radio show.

