Fort Worth schools impose mask mandate: “We can prevent this, kids are vulnerable”

Pixabay

Fort Worth schools will be requiring masks at the beginning of the school year. Superintendent Kent Scribner announced the decision on Tuesday at a special board meeting, as reported by The Star-Telegram.

What are the details?

Scribner said a mask mandate will be put into place immediately for all students and employees. They will have to wear masks indoors and on buses. The Fort Worth ISD will be monitoring the situation closely according to the number of COVID-19 cases and can revisit the protocol if needed. Classes start on Monday, as the news outlet points out.

“The safety of students and staff has and always will be our priority,” he stated.

Earlier on the same day parents and medical experts had urged the school board to require masks during the public comments part of the meeting. The previous policy, which “strongly encouraged” mask-wearing was criticized.

“Kids are very unlikely to have severe illnesses or mortality related to this but the more kids that do get infected, the more kids that are exposed, the more likely it is that a rare event can occur in our community. We have the ability to prevent the ongoing spread of this, and kids are certainly vulnerable,” Blake Palmer, a pediatric specialist at Cook Children’s, said for the outlet.

Roxanne Martinez, one of the board members, said she agrees with the decision, as it aligns with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. She also added that the neighborhood she represents, Diamond Hill, has low rates of vaccinations, which makes masks an essential tool for protecting everyone’s health.

“I’m so relieved that I’m going to send my two fifth-graders back with masks and everyone else is going to be wearing masks,” she added.

The decision was made only by Scribner and no vote was cast by the board.

“He issues those guidelines. There will be questions, and they will have to work this out as time goes by, but I think what we saw is that everyone here cares about children,” Martinez concluded.