Three men get off with no jail time after beating up Austin gay couple

Pixabay

Three men won’t be spending any time in prison after reaching plea deals for an assault on Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry, a gay couple from downtown Austin.

The 2019 attack on Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry fueled a rally and the setting up of a citizens’ foot patrol, as The Star-Telegram reported.

For men were charged in the beating, but three got off with plea deals for misdemeanor assault with a hate crime finding. The fourth didn’t have to face any charges.

What are the details?

Deehring and Perry were headed to their truck after going out for a drink in January 2019. That’s when Quinn O’Connor, Frank Macias, and Kolby Monell assaulted them. The three were sentenced on misdemeanor charges after taking a plea deal.

Miguel Macias, the fourth man involved in the attack, got off with no charges.

Attorneys representing the three men stated that the threshold for hate crime classification was not met. Rhett Braniff, Frank Macias’ attorney, added that investigators had to prove that “the defendants selected the victims because of their bias,” as the news outlet points out.

“What most of us felt, in this case, was that if a jury looked at the evidence here, they may not have come to that conclusion. In other words, this was a fight between two groups of people, and it may have happened regardless of the sexual orientation of either of them,” he said.

“A man punched me in my face, breaking my nose, then when I fell to the ground they continued to kick me in the back of the head until I went unconscious. Spencer then jumped in to help and as a result, they began assaulting him until he was too knocked unconscious,” Perry shared on social media.

Brian Erskine, Miguel Macias’ attorney, stated that “law enforcement enraged our community with a ruse of bigotry.”