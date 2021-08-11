Frisco Police clear up car crash gone viral: “We understand this is very upsetting”

Pixabay

In the video that’s been causing a wave of reactions, the woman was seen backing up her car into another vehicle in Frisco.

After the man got out of his car, she backed up into him as well, as shown in the footage.

What are the details?

The Frisco Police Department decided to send out more information to the public after the car accident that took place at the end of July was shared on social media and caused major backlash this week.

In the footage, a black woman is seen while backing her vehicle into another car and also into its driver several times. She eventually sped off and left the scene.

“We understand that seeing this is upsetting and of great concern to the community. Clearing up misinformation is a part of our department’s commitment to transparency, so here are the facts,” the Frisco Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers came to the location responding to the initial complaint. A criminal offense report was made and then it was forwarded to the investigation division in the department, the release points out.

Authorities revealed that both parties involved in the incident were shown the findings in the investigation and they agreed to exchange insurance information. No criminal charges were filed for the accident, the release goes on to state.

“A brief online clip will never provide a complete picture of an incident, as there is always more that occurs before and after the recording. The Frisco Police Department will always fully investigate any criminal complaint brought to us while recognizing that there are instances where an issue may be resolved without criminal prosecution,” is the conclusion of the release.