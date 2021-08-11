Fort Worth mechanic assaulted police with baton and tabletop in Capitol mob siege, feds say

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ok72i_0bOhPdw500
Pixabay

A Fort Worth motorcycle mechanic is currently facing charges for several federal offenses after allegedly assaulting officers with a baton and throwing a “tabletop” at them during the mob siege of the Capitol, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

Thomas John Ballard, 35, owner of Cliff’s Mobile Motorcycle Tires, was caught on video while assaulting police along with the crowd that was storming the Capitol, according to the FBI.

What are the details?

Thomas John Ballard was taken into custody after video surveillance obtained by the FBI showed that he took part in the January 6 riot. The man was arrested in Fort Worth on Tuesday, as shown by federal court records.

An attorney had not been assigned to the defendant on Tuesday afternoon, as the news outlet points out.

The FBI received a tip about the man in May. The person who reported him checked his image from a “wanted” poster by using a public facial recognition search tool, as stated in a criminal complaint.

The results pointed to “a motorcycle-based YouTube channel” called “CliffCares.” Authorities stated that the channel belonged to a bearded man who had on an Infowars cap and who matched the suspect’s appearance.

Ballard is the 31st arrest made by the FBI’s Dallas Division in connection to the Capitol riot.

“At various times, Ballard can be seen at the front of the rioters confronting the U.S. Capitol Police and/or Metropolitan Police Department officers defending the Lower West Terrace archway,” an FBI agent wrote.

The man has been charged with several offenses, including assault, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
22183 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Paris, TX

Paris schools include masks in dress code to evade mask ban: “Shame on you”

Paris school district has recently included face coverings in its dress code for students, thus circumventing the ban on mask mandates. This move was met with mixed reactions. Some parents were happy because of the extra protection for their kids, while others got angry because their freedom of choice seems to be taken out of their hands, as The Blaze reports.Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Hatchet attack in Chase Bank lobby in Manhattan: “The financial district used to be safe”

A shocking assault took place in a Chase Bank vestibule. The unsuspecting victim was attacked with a hatchet while he was at an ATM in Manhattan, as The Blaze reports. The terrible incident occurred on Sunday evening and the attacker went on a rampage while using a hatchet against a man who was using an ATM. And that wasn’t the end. The attacker hit several other screens until he finally dropped the hatchet.Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama doctor won’t treat unvaccinated people: “I won’t watch them die the miserable COVID way”

An Alabama doctor has put up an announcement that he will not be treating any unvaccinated patient who gets infected with COVID-19. He was castigated for hypocrisy with a wave of criticism, as The Blaze reports.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay: "An insult to those who are doing their part"

A Chicago pharmacist set out to make some money while selling genuine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay. The man was arrested after selling over 125 cards, as The Blaze reports.Read full story

Hobby Lobby to pay $220,000 to transgender employee banned from women’s bathroom

An Illinois appellate court ordered Hobby Lobby to pay $220,000 in damages to a transgender employee after forbidding them from using the women’s bathroom, as The Blaze reports.Read full story
13 comments
Lehi, UT

Teacher on leave for threatening “dumb” parents and promising “living hell” for students against LGBTQ

A teacher at Lehi High School in Utah has been placed on administrative leave after lashing out at climate deniers, unvaccinated people, and “dumb’ parents. She also made a vow to make life a “living hell” for any student who spoke out against the LGBTQ community, as The Blaze reports.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Man grabs woman on Brooklyn sidewalk, gets slapped, returns punches in the face

Slaps against fists didn’t turn out to be a fair fight on a Brooklyn, New York, sidewalk. Police are searching for a man who touched a woman inappropriately and then assaulted the victim while she was slapping him to get free, as The Blaze reports.Read full story

California pastor hands out vaccine exemption letters: “We get to make choices”

A pastor from Rocklin, California, is giving out vaccine “exemption letters” which are meant to help people avoid vaccine mandates while advocating freedom of religion, as The Blaze reports.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston father gunned down while getting dinner for wife and kids: “You go out and you are dead”

Houston police stated that a father with two children was shot and killed on Westheimer after his car was surrounded by a group of suspects on ATVs, dirt bikes, and bicycles. They kicked the victim’s car several times and tried to get inside. At one point one of them pulled out a gun and murdered the man.Read full story
10 comments
Houston, TX

2 elderly women stabbed at night. A woman did it, half their age, kindness forgotten

Houston police have taken into custody a woman accused of stabbing one person to death and hurting another after breaking into an apartment, as reported by KHOU 11. She attacked the two victims at night, left the scene, came back, and was eventually identified by the surviving victim.Read full story
Houston, TX

Man gets 25 years in jail for abusing a 3-year-old girl. She told her grandmother, splashed water to defend herself

A Houston man has been convicted for molesting a 3-year-old girl. The man was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison, as stated by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.Read full story
6 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Is justice delayed still good? Man to be executed for killing pregnant woman and son. 15 years pending

After a string of appeals and delays caused by COVID, the Fort Worth man’s demise has been set. Justice could not be denied even if it took 15 years. Stephen Barbee, 54, was found guilty of slaying Lisa Underwood and her son, Jayden, in February 2006. The man has argued that his confession was a result of coercion and has long maintained his innocence, but now things have come to a close. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals dismissed his last appeal, and his execution date is set, as the Star-Telegram reports.Read full story
1 comments
Springtown, TX

73-year-old man cremated wife after suspicious death: “She opened her door to a predator”

A 73-year-old man accused of killing a woman in her front yard in Springtown also had his former wife cremated after she died in suspicious circumstances, as The Star-Telegram reported.Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Daughter stabs mother to death, injures relative after arguing in their apartment

A Houston woman stabbed her mother last night after an argument got out of control. A relative also got hurt in the confrontation, as Click2Houston reports. Houston police stated that a woman attacked her mother and a relative after a dispute escalated in the Willowbrook area. The violent incident took place Monday night.Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has opposed mask mandates, has tested positive for COVID-19, as his office announced Tuesday. This happened although the governor was fully vaccinated.Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

Fort Worth parents in tears: “We’re taking our kids out of Texas to give them better odds”

Jason and Meaghan Helms took their daughter to school on her first day on Monday, then had a PTA meeting where they talked to other parents in Fort Worth ISD, and when they went home, they couldn’t stop crying.Read full story
105 comments
Houston, TX

Man locks girlfriend and child in room, sets apartment on fire. Motive unknown

A child was hurt in a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in the Houston area. The child was locked in a room with his mother while the woman’s boyfriend set the place on fire, as Click2 Houston reports.Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Flight attendants lash out at Southwest Airlines: “End air rage. Our health and safety don’t matter”

After several months of emergency work, Southwest Airlines flight attendants are demanding clear action that will guarantee their safety and health. The union representing 15,000 flight attendants sent a letter to Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly on Tuesday saying that all members are “weary, exhausted, frustrated and forgotten” in the constant rush to return to pre-pandemic travel levels, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Transgender victim CoCo killed at homeless encampment. Dallas cops after suspect in silver sedan

Dallas homicide detectives are working to uncover who killed a transgender person at a homeless encampment. The gunman got away in a car and never looked back, but investigators are tracing leads to get to the person driving the silver sedan spotted on video surveillance, as CBS DFW reports. They are asking for the public’s help in the search.Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Black woman ambushed and shot 50 times after coming home from gentleman’s club job

A 31-year-old woman was just getting home from her job when she was ambushed and killed in an execution-style shooting. There were 50 rounds no less and the victim didn’t stand a chance as she was pulling into her garage, according to KHOU 11.Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy