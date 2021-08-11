Fort Worth mechanic assaulted police with baton and tabletop in Capitol mob siege, feds say

Pixabay

A Fort Worth motorcycle mechanic is currently facing charges for several federal offenses after allegedly assaulting officers with a baton and throwing a “tabletop” at them during the mob siege of the Capitol, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

Thomas John Ballard, 35, owner of Cliff’s Mobile Motorcycle Tires, was caught on video while assaulting police along with the crowd that was storming the Capitol, according to the FBI.

What are the details?

Thomas John Ballard was taken into custody after video surveillance obtained by the FBI showed that he took part in the January 6 riot. The man was arrested in Fort Worth on Tuesday, as shown by federal court records.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

An attorney had not been assigned to the defendant on Tuesday afternoon, as the news outlet points out.

The FBI received a tip about the man in May. The person who reported him checked his image from a “wanted” poster by using a public facial recognition search tool, as stated in a criminal complaint.

The results pointed to “a motorcycle-based YouTube channel” called “CliffCares.” Authorities stated that the channel belonged to a bearded man who had on an Infowars cap and who matched the suspect’s appearance.

Ballard is the 31st arrest made by the FBI’s Dallas Division in connection to the Capitol riot.

“At various times, Ballard can be seen at the front of the rioters confronting the U.S. Capitol Police and/or Metropolitan Police Department officers defending the Lower West Terrace archway,” an FBI agent wrote.

The man has been charged with several offenses, including assault, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.