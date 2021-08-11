Fort Worth, TX

Man killed in overnight shooting on Beaty Street, motive unknown

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwLBI_0bObIOdv00
Pixabay

A man lost his life in a deadly shooting that took place in Fort Worth last night. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the death, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

Fort Worth police got the emergency call reporting a shooting last night, at about 10 p.m. The location of the incident was on the 5000 block of Beaty Street, as the news outlet points out.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a man on the ground. They determined that the victim had been shot and immediately transported the man to a local hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries.

Unfortunately, the victim couldn’t be saved. The man was pronounced dead a short while after getting to the medical facility. The man’s age and identity have not been disclosed.

Homicide detectives are currently gathering evidence and tracing leads to find out what happened last night and how the man was killed. No further information was given out about the case. There is no description of the suspect or suspects or their vehicle.

It is not known if this was an armed confrontation, and the man had his own gun or if it was an attack or a random act of violence with deadly consequences.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can offer relevant information about the motive behind the shooting, knows if there was any connection between the victim and the attacker, or can give the name and likely location of the gunman is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.

