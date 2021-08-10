TCU faculty plead for more COVID protocols in Fort Worth: “We’re all scared, tired and angry”

Pixabay

Faculty at TCU are coming forward to voice their concerns as COVID-19 cases surge due to the highly contagious delta variant. They are deeply concerned about the lack of clear policies for the upcoming semester, as The Star-Telegram reports.

TCU is not requiring proof of vaccination and there is no policy in place to make masks mandatory in the classroom. Students were only asked to share their vaccination status in a survey.

What are the details?

Students will start to move on August 14 and classes will begin on August 23, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Given the spike in COVID-19 infections, a large number of faculty are “deeply concerned with the administration’s inaction” and they wish to see more policies in effect that will protect the campus and Fort Worth community as a whole, the TCU chapter of the American Association of University Professors stated on Monday.

“Updates to COVID-19 protocols continue to evolve as we monitor conditions in our area,” TCU stated.

The professors’ group is asking for three safety protocols to be put in place:

Vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff

Mask mandates indoors, social distancing, and testing

Or give faculty the choice to require mask and distancing in specified classrooms.

The preferred option is vaccinations for all.

“Taking any of the measures above helps to ensure the safety of the thousands of TCU workers and administrators, as well as thousands of students, and hundreds of thousands of Fort Worth residents,” the statement added.

“We’re all scared, we’re all tired, we’re all angry,” Jason Helms, associate professor of rhetoric, shared with the outlet, highlighting that all faculty members are exhausted and worried about the university’s approach to the pandemic. He’s not sure that faculty and staff would have died last year if learning was fully virtual.

Helms admitted that it’s unlikely vaccines will be required by the university and he’s not too hopeful about the other two options.