Springtown, TX

Driver who opened fire in road rage incident jailed on drug and weapons charges

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEcqn_0bNhh30t00
Pixabay

A Springtown man was taken into custody after he opened fire during a road rage incident that took place earlier this month, as reported by CBS DFW.

What are the details?

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies revealed that the incident took place in the evening, on August 5. The location of the shooting was along East State Highway 199, as the news outlet points out.

The victim told detectives that a man had been driving slow in the passing lane and when he attempted to pass the vehicle the suspect suddenly sped up, then pulled next to the victim’s car, took out a gun, and shot at him.

The man pulled off the roadway after the attack and called 911. At that time, he noticed a bullet hole in the front passenger fender of his vehicle.

The victim gave authorities a clear description of the shooter and the car he was traveling in. Sheriff’s deputies located the shooter, identified as Abel Zamora, at his house. When officers asked him if he had any guns the 20-year-old man said he didn’t have any.

Officials soon discovered the lie since Zamora was carrying a semi-automatic pistol in his pants pocket and also had drugs on him.

Zamora was arrested and has since been booked into the Parker County Jail. The man will be facing weapons and drug charges. He recently got out on a $15,000 bond.

Anyone who has relevant information about the road rage incident or can provide video footage of what happened is asked to get in touch with authorities as soon as possible.

