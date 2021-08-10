San Antonio, TX

Man gets shot in the face while sitting in truck and talking to his wife on the phone at gas station

Amy Christie

Pixabay

A San Antonio man was shot and killed while he was at a gas station, sitting in his pickup truck and talking on the phone with his wife, as The Star-Telegram points out.

What are the details?

San Antonio police revealed that the victim was in his late 50s. He was killed at about 10:45 p.m., on Monday night while he was in the Exxon gas station parking lot, as reported by KENS.

The gunman approached the victim and then shot him in the face, WOAI reported. The man was able to tell his wife what happened and then he drove his car to a Dollar Store that was close by.

His wife immediately called 911, but it was too late. The man died on the scene. Authorities spent last night gathering video footage and interviewing all witnesses who were in the area when the violent incident occurred.

Detectives are gathering evidence and doing all they can to get a clear description of the suspect. Police have not said if this was just a random shooting or if there is a chance that the victim knew the attacker.

The name of the victim has not been released and it’s not clear what the motive behind the terrible deed could be.

Anyone who has relevant information about the way the attack happened, any relationship between the victim and the gunman, or can name the shooter and point out their likely whereabouts is asked to get in touch with San Antonio authorities as soon as possible.

