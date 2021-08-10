Triple murder at Garland apartment complex. Gunmen made off into the night

Pixabay

Three men were killed while sitting outside their apartments near Kingsley Road when two shooters showed up with guns and opened fire.

The attack took place on Monday night and Garland police are searching for 2 suspects who are still at large, as The Star-Telegram reports.

What are the details?

Gunmen turned three men who were close to an apartment complex into targets on Monday night. All three victims died in the attack, as the news outlet points out.

Authorities got an emergency call reporting the shooting at about 11:00 p.m. The location of the incident was in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road, between the intersections of Saturn Road and South 1st Street, as Pedro Barineau, a spokesman with the department, said for the Dallas Morning News.

Officials revealed that three men had been sitting outside the building when two men suddenly showed up with guns. They shot the victims several times.

When first responders got to the scene, the three men were on the ground. Unfortunately, there was nothing to be done to save them. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have stated that this incident was an isolated attack and that there is no general danger to the public. Investigators also believe that there was communication between the attackers and the victims at some point before the shooting occurred.

The victims had multiple gunshot wounds. It is believed that the suspects ran away in a car that went through the neighborhood surrounding the apartment complex.

This is why police are asking for the public’s help to get video surveillance of the vehicle. Anyone who has video footage of the immediate area where the incident took place should check cameras between the hours of 10:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Monday.

For relevant information about the shooting, video surveillance or the likely location and names of the suspects residents should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4859. If you wish to stay anonymous you can get in touch with Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that brings about an arrest in this case.