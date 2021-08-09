Man struck and killed on Great Trinity Forest Way. Driver took off in seconds

Pixabay

A pedestrian was killed overnight in a Dallas hit-and-run incident that took place close to Jim Miller Road, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

Police got the emergency call reporting the deadly crash at about 3:20 a.m., on Monday. The location of the incident was in the 6400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, not far from Jim Miller Road, as the news outlet points out.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man on the ground. The victim was lying in the middle of the road. He was reportedly walking in the west lanes of the road when a car suddenly sped up and struck him.

The driver fled from the scene of the incident, based on official statements. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the man’s life. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The man’s name and age have not been released. Investigators did not give any other details about the possible suspect in the hit-and-run incident.

The motive behind the crash is not known and authorities have not given out any description of the car in which the driver got away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident last night, has available video footage, knows the victim or the attacker, can point to a prior dispute or conflict that may have set the incident off, or knows the name and likely location of the driver is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.