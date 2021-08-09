Dallas, TX

Man struck and killed on Great Trinity Forest Way. Driver took off in seconds

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dipH_0bMe95fM00
Pixabay

A pedestrian was killed overnight in a Dallas hit-and-run incident that took place close to Jim Miller Road, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

Police got the emergency call reporting the deadly crash at about 3:20 a.m., on Monday. The location of the incident was in the 6400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, not far from Jim Miller Road, as the news outlet points out.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man on the ground. The victim was lying in the middle of the road. He was reportedly walking in the west lanes of the road when a car suddenly sped up and struck him.

The driver fled from the scene of the incident, based on official statements. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the man’s life. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The man’s name and age have not been released. Investigators did not give any other details about the possible suspect in the hit-and-run incident.

The motive behind the crash is not known and authorities have not given out any description of the car in which the driver got away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident last night, has available video footage, knows the victim or the attacker, can point to a prior dispute or conflict that may have set the incident off, or knows the name and likely location of the driver is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
21847 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Fort Worth, TX

“Tired of the mask part of COVID,” plaintiff makes disappointment known: “It’s a badge of honor”

One of the four Fort Worth ISD parents who won the restraining order against the district’s mask mandate on Friday says more people are joining the fight against restrictions to stop COVID spread, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
3 comments
Dallas County, TX

Vaccines going strong again at Fair Park: “It’s so hot, but people are working tirelessly”

The vaccination center at Fair Park in Dallas has gone over 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as Fox News reports. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has stated that the site has turned into the largest vaccination center in Texas.Read full story
El Paso, TX

65-year-old woman killed, granddaughter unconscious after flash flood makes living room wall fall

The unprecedented amount of rain in the predominantly dry El Paso area left a woman dead and her 2-year-old granddaughter injured after the flood made the living room wall collapse, as reported by CBS DFW.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Plight puzzle. “No mask, no school” in funeral procession set up by Fort Worth parents

Confusion and arguments seem to rule among Fort Worth parents right at the beginning of the school year. After 50 of them asked the school board in a meeting to make masks mandatory, the superintendent agreed to have face coverings again, backed up by medical data as well.Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Woman opens car door in heated argument and jumps on I-30. Several cars struck her

A 27-year-old woman died after jumping out of a car on Interstate 30 in Dallas. The terrible incident took place on Saturday morning, as reported by NBC DFW. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department received several emergency calls reporting the death of a woman at about 2:24 a.m., on Saturday. First responders went swiftly to the scene. The woman was laying on I-30 at Winslow Avenue after she had jumped out of a moving car, as the news outlet points out.Read full story
14 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Sunday morning shooting: 2 people injured in gunfire exchange on Loop 820 Freeway

Two people were injured in a shooting that took place on Sunday morning on eastbound Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, as reported by WFAA. Authorities closed off the freeway for several hours while evidence was being gathered.Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

2 people killed in head-on crash after car goes wrong way on I-30 in Grand Prairie

Two people ended up dead after a terrible crash that happened early Saturday. One of the drivers was going the wrong way on a TEXpress lane on I-30 in Grand Prairie, as CBS DFW reports.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man arrested for murder after victim was found shot in the head near Dallas Athletic Club

One man was killed after a shooting that took place close to the Dallas Athletic Club early Saturday morning, as NBC DFW reports. A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the violent death that happened in Far East Dallas.Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Kids with COVID and RSV filling Children’s Dallas PICU: “Choose courage, do right by our community”

The new COVID delta variant and the spike in common respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are stretching bed space and staff to their limit at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas shooting spree kills two people. Murderer calls 911 to tell what he’s done

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody for shooting and killing two people on Saturday afternoon. The man called 911 and told the dispatcher that he’d just murdered the two victims, as NBC DFW reports.Read full story
6 comments
Little Elm, TX

Silent death: 3-year-old child found unresponsive at McCord Splash Pad in Little Elm

Little Elm police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who was found unresponsive at a splash pad on Friday evening. Officers stated that the child did not have a pulse when the crews arrived on the scene, as WFAA reports.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Murder suspect gets off after Dallas police lose evidence

Jonathan Pitts is the first defendant whose trial was affected by the loss of police department data. The man was scheduled to go on trial for murder this week but will now get out of jail because the city may have lost all evidence against him, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

73-year-old man on the run after killing woman in her front yard. Domestic violence was at stake

A 73-year-old man is on the run after a murder warrant was issued for him in the slaying of a woman close to Fort Worth. The victim died from a gunshot wound to her chest. There had been several domestic violence calls at the residence and the woman’s family had requested a welfare check, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
22 comments
Dallas County, TX

Anti-mask protest outside Judge Jenkins' home: “We’re sick of control. We’re done”

The battle over mask mandates between Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Governor Greg Abbott has gone well beyond the courthouse. The dispute is now spilling on the street and several people gathered outside the judge’s house to protest the emergency order requiring masks, as WFAA reports.Read full story
13 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Can’t make everyone happy. Fort Worth ISD mask plans blocked by judge

A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate put in place by Fort Worth ISD. While initially, 50 parents went to a school board meeting to demand that masks be required for students and staff to keep everyone safe, it looks like a different group of parents filed a lawsuit against the mask rule.Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas restaurants become battlegrounds: “We’re scared to go to work. It’s all up in the air”

Masks are once again mandatory in Dallas schools and businesses after a new executive order from Judge Clay Jenkins. And the fight has been moved to bars and restaurants, with owners trying to avoid going out of business while confronting irate customers who don’t want to wear masks again.Read full story
6 comments
Dallas County, TX

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing brother’s wife. He got caught after 21 years on the run

A Dallas County jury sentenced Ruben Labrada to life in prison for slaying Juana Parga, his brother’s wife with whom he was having an affair. Prosecutors stated that the woman had come from Mexico in search of a better life, but she was brutally stabbed by her lover. The defendant initially ran away to Mexico right after the killing, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
4 comments
Garland, TX

Woman arrested for Garland triple murder. Search is on for 19-year-old teenager and third suspect

Garland police have taken into custody a 25-year-old woman. She is charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of three people outside an apartment complex on Monday, as The Star-Telegram reports.Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

27 people test positive for COVID on Galveston cruise ship before Belize stop

27 people on a Carnival cruise ship that left from Galveston tested positive for coronavirus. The Belize Tourism Board found out about the outbreak before Carnival Vista made the planned stop in Belize City, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 5

Community Policy