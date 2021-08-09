Woman allegedly set man on fire in Kingwood house. He was there with another woman

Pixabay

A Houston woman is accused of setting a man on fire and causing severe burns to a second victim. The terrible incident happened at a house in the Kingwood area, as reported by KHOU 11.

What are the details?

Houston authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly set a man on fire. Firefighters got the emergency call at about 10 p.m., on Friday. The caller mentioned a burning two-story house. The incident took place in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive, just off the Eastex Freeway and Northpark Drive, as the news outlet points out.

Police stated that the woman went inside the residence and poured an unknown substance on the man. After that she lighted him on fire. The woman left the house after the terrible deed.

The 33-year-old man was found severely injured with a 26-year-old woman. They were both inside when the firefighters go to the scene. One victim was transported by Life Flight and the other one was taken to the Texas Medical Center in an ambulance, based on official statements.

Both the man and the woman suffered severe burns in the incident. The last update on them stated that they were in critical condition.

Witnesses told detectives that they saw a white car leaving the area right after the incident occurred. Authorities believe that the suspect is a woman aged between 25 and 30. No further details were given out about the suspect.

Several firetrucks lined the streets around the residence. The roof of the house and the garage suffered significant damage.

Anyone who has relevant information about the attacker, her vehicle or likely location is asked to get in touch with the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.