Teenager found alive after he disappeared in Galveston waters for 45 minutes

Pixabay

A teenager was pulled from Galveston waters on Sunday after family members had lost sight of him for about 45 minutes. The boy was taken to a local hospital after CPR was performed, as KHOU reports.

What are the details?

Officials revealed that the 13-year-old boy had been swimming close to Isla Del Sol when his family members suddenly lost sight of him. They searched everywhere but couldn’t find him. While they intensified their efforts, they also called 911 and let the dispatcher know what had happened, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

About 45 minutes later a group on the beach spotted a body in waist-deep water. The body was about 200 yards away from the area where the teenager was last seen.

The beachgoers managed to pull the boy out of the water. Once they got him to shore, they performed CPR and did all they could to help until first responders arrived at the location.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital. No details were given out about his health condition.

It is not known how many family members were with the boy when the incident happened and if any adult was supervising him. Unfortunately, distractions can make water very dangerous. Adults need to keep a close on eye on kids in the water at all times because drowning can be silent, and it happens in just a few seconds.

As an added precaution keep in mind that life jackets are essential every time you and your loved ones are close to the water. It doesn’t matter if you are an expert swimmer or just learning. Everyone can run into issue while swimming and deep water can turn dangerous in an instant.