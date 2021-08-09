5 people injured, one man killed in shooting at Houston nightclub. Gunman got away in the confusion

Pixabay

Houston police are looking for suspected shooters after five people got hurt and one man was killed in a gunfire exchange that took place at a night club on Sunday, as reported by The Star Telegram.

What are the details?

Harris County Sheriff deputies got the emergency call reporting the shooting at about 2 a.m. The incident happened at a club in north Houston, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Houston, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as crews arrived at the location, they found an unresponsive man and five other people who had been shot.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save Derrick Johnson. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The five people who were shot were all transported to local hospitals. They are all expected to survive, even though one was shot in the head.

Sgt. Jason Brown revealed that several people had started to shoot during a conflict that broke out at the club. It’s not clear how the dispute started or whether the people who got hurt were taking part in it.

At the time of the violent incident there were “several hundred” people inside the nightclub. Deputies stated that “some weapons” were recovered from inside the building. No one has been taken into custody or charged for the shooting that took place on Sunday yet.

Anyone who has relevant information about the persons responsible for the death and the injuries is asked to get in touch with Houston authorities as soon as possible.