As COVID cases go up, only 25 ICU beds are available in Dallas County

Pixabay

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest level since winter. And in Dallas County there are only 25 ICU beds available, as reported by Fox News. Getting tested for the infection is also getting harder.

What are the details?

As the highly contagious delta variant continues to cause a spike in infections in North Texas, more and more people come to get tested. MCI Diagnostic Center has been offering tests at several locations, including Dallas Love Field.

If a few weeks ago patients were in single digits, the situation is completely different now, as the news outlet points out.

“Our drive-thru, we were getting a few individuals here and there. Now, things are picking up. We are getting 75-100 patients a day,” Kristy James who works at the MCI Diagnostic Center shared with the outlet.

The past weekend was the tax-free shopping holiday, but Gov. Abbott said on social media that getting the vaccine is also an essential back-to-school item.

“It’s also a great time for teachers, faculty, parents and students aged 12 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID vaccine is the best defense against getting the COVID virus,” the governor wrote.

Garland and Dallas ISD reported over 100 new cases of COVID-19 infections for staff and students after the first week of school. Very soon more students and teachers will go inside classrooms.

For the first time since February, Dallas County went over 2,000 COVID hospitalizations. 14,000 of the total bed capacity for the region is currently occupied, according to the outlet. And one third of all ICU beds are for patients battling COVID-19 infections.