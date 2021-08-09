Austin emergency alert system activated for COVID-19 surge: “Come together to stave off disaster”

Pixabay

Austin has activated its emergency alert system as a warning to all residents of a “severely worsening COVID-19 situation.” Area hospitalizations continue to surge, and the new warning adds caution and warns about limited resources available.

What are the details?

The alert system was set in motion as the capital city of Texas is struggling to keep up with the wave of new COVID-19 infections.

“The City of Austin and Travis County will utilize the Warn Central Texas system today in response to a severely worsening COVID-19 situation in our community,” the alert begins.

The warning is meant to raise awareness and to make people realize that the situation is getting worse by the day, with medical capacities stretched to their limit. Hospitalization numbers are on the rise and each day brings in more patients, some of them in serious condition after getting infected with COVID-19.

The alert was sent to everyone living in Austin via text, according to CBS DFW. City authorities wrote in the alert that, “the COVID-19 situation in Austin is dire. Healthcare facilities are open, but resources are limited due to a surge in cases.”

While hospitals and other healthcare facilities are still open, the surge in patients is adding pressure and stress on medical staff. The alert brings out the need to be cautious and do all you can to protect your health and keep you loved ones safe.

“The message will implore the public to wear a mask, get vaccinated, and stay home, if possible, to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in Austin,” the notification states.

“The situation is critical. Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases. The public has to act now and help or we will face a catastrophe in our community that could have been avoided,” Dr. Desmar Walkes Austin-Travis County Health Authority stated.

“Hospital bed availability and critical care is extremely limited in our hospital systems, not just for COVID-19 patients, but for anyone who may need treatment. The community has to come together again and stave off disaster,” the specialist pleaded with the public.

To get more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination shots call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).