LBJ Hospital puts up tents for COVID-19 patient overflow: “Not for a crisis in 10 days. It’s today”

Harris Health System has confirmed on Monday that the tents it has started to put up on its campus are designated for COVID-19 overflow patients. Unfortunately, they are still inoperable because there’s no additional staff, as reported by KHOU.

What are the details?

The first of the tents was seen by Air 11 on Monday outside the hospital. A Harris Health System official stated that this is just one of several tents that will be set up to deal with the COVID-19 cases surge, as the news outlet points out.

The tent is empty right now, as the hospital is also searching for medical staff needed to operate it.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Houston has added pressure on the Harris Health System, based on a report from KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz.

“We are not talking about a crisis a week, 10 days, 14 days from now. We are in a crisis mode today," President and CEO of Harris Health System Esmaeil Porsa said.

Porsa also emphasized that there isn’t enough staff in the system to deal with the cases spike along with regular ER patients.

“In my LBJ hospital, more than 50% of the ICU patients are now COVID positive, which is a huge burden,” Porsa added.

Harris Health System has put on hold all elective surgeries at Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals in an attempt to mediate the wave of COVID-19 infections.

“We are reviewing all hospital surgical cases to determine acuity and urgency. Urgent and emergent surgeries are being performed,” hospital officials stated.