One man was killed, two suspects arrested after Walmart shoplifting turns into deadly shootout

Pixabay

A man accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart in the Houston-area lost his life after firing at deputies in the parking lot, as The Star Telegram reports.

What are the details?

Deputies with the Harris County Constable’s Office got a call reporting shoplifting at a Walmart in Spring at about 10:30 p.m., on Sunday. The caller mentioned that the incident was in progress, so the crews went swiftly to the location.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they saw several suspects in the parking lot, as Sgt. Jason Brown stated in a media briefing.

According to Brown, the suspects all went inside a black SUV. While deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle, one of the passengers inside the car stepped out and started shooting toward officers with a handgun, as the news outlet points out.

Officers fired back and the suspect was shot and killed, Brown stated. Investigators have recovered a handgun at the scene of the incident. The man’s identity has not been released but he was accused of firing several times at the deputies.

In the meantime, two suspects fled the scene in the SUV. They were, however, located and taken into custody later, as KHOU reported. Charges are pending.

Constable Mark Herman revealed that Walmart employees had seen a man and a woman inside the store and that the pair were accused of stealing merchandise from another Walmart location. They were reportedly “filling baskets up” with items, but they ran outside as soon as the store’s manager came to confront them.