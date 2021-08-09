Dallas parents can hold their kids back a grade to make up for COVID disruptions

Dallas families have been empowered by the legislature to make the best choice for their kids’ academic performance. Parents now have the ultimate say on whether a child should be held back a grade or repeat a course, as The Dallas Morning News reports.
What are the details?
Many families have been debating the negative impact of the pandemic on school progress and how learning from home has been a setback for many students. If parents feel that the COVID-19 disruptions caused a learning gap for their child, they can now make the call to have them repeat a grade to make up for it.
Before the start of the new school year, Dallas parents of elementary and middle school-age children can let campus officials know that they would like their child to be held back a grade. High school students will also be allowed to repeat a course. If the school administration disagrees with the parents’ opinion, a committee will be convened for a hearing. However, the final decision stays with the family.
“If that’s something a parent wants to utilize, they’re entitled to it,” Texas Education Agency spokesman Jake Kobersky shared with the outlet.
The law also allows parents to start kids in kindergarten or pre-K one year late if they were eligible for enrolment last year.
“Kindergarten is a time when students learn a lot about interacting with other children in school and learn how to behave in a classroom. Would your child benefit from more practice in these areas?” the TEA guidance says.
There is also a warning of a “kindergarten bubble” that may bring about larger classes and significant disparities between students’ ages and their academic readiness, as the outlet points out.
“I don’t think we have a good number of how many kids are 6 going on 7 who are enrolling in kindergarten yet, but anecdotally we haven’t heard that it’s a really big number. We’ll probably have to wait and see as we get closer to the start of school,” Dallas ISD Deputy Superintendent Susana Cordova explained.
Comments / 1