Driver runs man over, leaves him in the middle of the street in Oak Cliff. Victim only lived a few more hours

Pixabay

Dallas police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run incident that took place last night. The driver hit and killed a man with his car. He didn’t stop to see how badly the victim was injured and didn’t give any assistance. Just drove off leaving the man in the middle of an Oak Cliff intersection, as reported by Fox News.

What are the details?

Last night someone called the emergency line and let police know there was a man in the middle of the road who appeared to be unresponsive. The location of the incident was at Kiest and Westmoreland roads in Central Oak Cliff, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as the crews arrived on the scene, they saw the man on the street. The victim was in his 20s or 30s, as officials stated. First responders immediately transported the man to a local hospital so he could get treatment for his injuries. Unfortunately, the victim didn’t survive long after getting to the medical facility. He was pronounced dead at the hospital due to the extent of the injuries.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name. For now, no description of the vehicle that hit him has been published.

The intersection had to be closed for several hours while investigators gathered evidence to trace the driver responsible for the terrible incident.

Anyone who has relevant information about the hit-and-run incident, knows of any prior conflict or dispute that may have set it off, caught the incident on video footage or can give the name and likely location of the driver is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.