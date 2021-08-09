Family asks for welfare check. Deputies find woman dead on front lawn in Springtown

Pixabay

Authorities are currently investigating a suspicious death in Springtown after a woman turned up dead on the front lawn of a house in Springtown, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

The woman’s family had asked officers for a welfare check. The location of the residence was in the 6000 block of Midway Road, not far from State Highway 199, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as the sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location, they saw the woman. She was found dead in the yard, as stated by the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

The woman’s name and age have not been released by officials.

The sheriff’s office revealed that investigators believe the circumstances of the woman’s death to be “suspicious in nature.”

Park County Sheriff Russ Authier said that the Texas Rangers would be taking charge of the investigation. No additional information was released about the woman’s death.

It is not known if there was anyone else inside the home when officers arrived, if they interviewed neighbors or if the woman had been injured or visibly hurt. Foul play is a possibility right now, but it will only be clear how the woman’s life ended once the investigation is complete, and all evidence is gathered to explain what happened to her.

“This case is currently in its early stages. As more details become available, we will release further information,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier wrote in a statement.

Anyone who has relevant information about the incident, can point to a motive behind the death, knows how it happened or has video footage of the victim’s death needs to get in touch with authorities as soon as possible.