Dozens of nurses and health care workers protest mask mandate in Fort Worth

Pixabay

At the end of July, Methodist Health System announced its workers will have to be fully vaccinated. This requirement comes as COVID-19 cases surge and the number of hospitalizations continues to grow each day due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Health care workers have, however, decided to fight back. They are arguing that they have the right to choose and that getting the vaccine is a personal decision and can’t be forced, as CBS DFW reports.

What are the details?

Dozens of nurses and health care workers came together to protest the vaccine requirement in front of Texas Health Harris Methodist hospital. The protest took place in downtown Fort Worth, on Saturday, as the news outlet points out.

“Regardless if you believe in the vaccine or not, it should never be mandated,” nurse Keli Culver shared with the outlet.

“I’m not here to say you should get the vaccine or shouldn’t get the vaccine. But that you should have a choice. You’re literally telling me to put a serum in my body that can harm me years down the road,” ICU and NICU nurse Jennifer Cantu told the station.

“We had an exemption for the flu vaccine called a philosophical exemption. That exemption was eliminated when they came out with these COVID vaccine mandates,” Lauren Hughes, one of the nurses who organized the rally said.

“As medical professionals, we have the responsibility to keep our patients safe. We understand that employees wish to share their opinions, but the science is indisputable. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective against the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Texas Health has in place an established process for employees seeking exemptions from, or needing accommodations to meet, our employee health requirements for medical or religious reasons,” was the statement issued by Texas Health Resources as a response to the protest.

“The medical professionals in our hospital systems in DFW want our voices heard. We want our philosophical exemption returned to us,” Hughes concluded, adding that even vaccinated health care workers took part in the rally on Saturday.