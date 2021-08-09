South Padre Island, TX

Family dispute ends in murders. 23-year-old man arrested for killing 3 women in South Padre Island condo

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zl8d2_0bLluDDX00
Pixabay

A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody for slaying three woman at a home in the community resort of South Padre Island, as reported by CBS DFW.

What are the details?

Police got an emergency call mentioning a “family disturbance” at a condominium located in the island city at about 10 p.m., on Saturday night. As soon as first responders arrived on the scene, they found three women shot dead, according to an official statement.

Officials said that the suspected shooter ran away from the scene. However, he turned himself in later and was taken into custody in the nearby community of Port Isabel. The identity of the man was not released, but police did say that he is being held on South Padre Island until formal charges are filed against him.

The three women who were killed were from the Houston area and their ages were 46, 47 and 65. Their names have not been released either, as the news outlet points out.

Police have not given any details about the motive that triggered the terrible incident, and no explanations about the relationship between the alleged shooter and the three victims.

As the investigation goes forward more details will come out about the family dispute that ended in the three killings. It is not known if any other people got injured in the incident or if someone else took part in the shooting spree that ended three lives.

Anyone who has information about what started the shooting, any prior conflict that may explain what happened or can provide video footage is asked to get in touch with authorities as soon as possible.

