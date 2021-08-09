Dallas, TX

Shooting breaks out at Dallas homeless encampment. Gunman escapes in silver car, victim dies from injuries

Amy Christie

Pixabay

One person died after getting shot at a Dallas homeless encampment late on Saturday night, as reported by CBS DFW.

What are the details?

Dallas police got the emergency call mentioning the shooting at about 10 p.m., on Saturday night. The incident took place in the 500 block of Park Avenue, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as first responders arrived on the scene, they found the victim on the ground. The person was immediately transported to a local hospital to get treatment for the injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done to save the victim’s life.

They died a short while later at the medical facility due to the extent of the injuries.

Police stated that the victim was a transgender person. However, their identity was not released yet because officers didn’t find any identification on them. The Dallas County Medical Examiner is currently working to identify the person who was killed in the shooting by using their fingerprints, based on official statements.

Officers said that the suspected shooter was spotted leaving the scene in a silver sedan. The vehicle was headed westbound on Marilla Street. No further details were given out about the persons of interest or suspects in the incident.

Anyone who has relevant information about the way the shooting started, any motive that triggered it, can tell if the victim knew the gunman or knows the name and likely location of the shooter is asked to call police at 214.671.4320.

Crime Stoppers also put up a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that brings about an arrest and indictment in this case. You can reach them at 214.373.8477.

