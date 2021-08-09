In-person activities suspended at For Oak Cliff as COVID-19 cases surge

Pixabay

As COVID-19 numbers grow higher in the Dallas area, one local nonprofit has decided to temporarily suspend its in-person activities in a bid to help slow down the spread, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

For Oak Cliff announced that its campus will be closed down until further notice. The center has not cancelled its annual Back to School Festival. The event is set to take place on August 14, but it will only have drive-thru options and walk-ups at two locations: 5150 Mark Trail Way, 75232 and 4478 S. Marsalis Ave., 75216, as the news outlet points out.

“We had a phenomenal summer camp taking place and programming with our teens. But we understand that everyone goes home to someone, and we don’t know the underlying health conditions of other individuals. So, we just wanted to make the righteous move to postpone all in-person events. The numbers are telling us something, and it’s important that we listen to the professionals, and we read things and we really have a true understanding. We have to be extremely vigilant in how we move forward,” co-founder Taylor Toynes said for KXAS-TV (NBC5).

The COVID-19 threat level for Dallas County has recently been moved to red, which means there is a high risk of contracting the virus. This happened in response to the “frightening trajectory” of cases related to the more easily transmissible delta variant, according to the news outlet. The last time a red alert was active in the county was back in March.