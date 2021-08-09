What gives? 1.7 million people work from home in DFW, managers think they are “easily replaceable”

Pixabay

While many employees think that remote work has many benefits and raises performance levels, managers have a negative view on the virtual workplace.

Even though millions of apartments and homes have been converted into offices to keep companies afloat, a reckoning over remote work seems to be underway, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

After the pandemic forced offices to move into homes, it turns out employees and managers don’t feel the same way about remote work. A July survey of 817 supervisors, revealed that almost 75% would rather have people work in the office. A worrying factor is that close to 42% often forget to assign tasks to remote workers.

And the most disturbing finding in the survey is that despite the fact that there are more than 1.7 million people working at home, supervisors still feel that remote employees are “more easily replaceable” compared to onsite employees.

“That scares me for those who work remotely. The biggest concern is it depends on your industry, company, culture and management, as well as employees. Remote work is not going to be for everyone,” Liz Petersen, quality manager for the HR Knowledge Center at the Society of Human Resources Management said for the outlet.

An estimated 1.74 million employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have had to use remote work in the pandemic, a much larger number compared to 2019, when only 250,000 people were remote workers.

In fact, remote work is so highly valued by employees that many would agree to take a pay cut just to be able to go on in the same workspace. And 30% would change to a different job if they were forced to come to work full time, based on a survey by McKinsey & Co.

“It’s time for leaders to get real about hybrid. Employers must confront the broadening disconnect between how they and their employees see the future. At best, the rosy messaging of a grand return to the office is falling flat,” it was said in the McKinsey report.