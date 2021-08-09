Dallas parents on upcoming school year: “It’s like sending your kids to an unsafe zone”

Pixabay

Between the spike of COVID-19 cases and in-person learning, many parents are anxious and torn over what the coming school year has in store.

Vaccines, masks, and virtual learning are on everyone’s mind and the after-effects compared to the risk of infection make many Dallas parents consider carefully what the best choice for their kids is, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

Rocio Romero shared with the outlet that she was excited for her four grandchildren to go back to in-person learning, but now with the uptick in COVID-19 cases she is very concerned about the best way to protect them.

“It’s like sending your kids to an unsafe zone without having a parent,” she told the outlet, noting that two of her grandkids will soon get the vaccine shots since they’re 12.

Romero took part in the Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s Back to School Fair on Friday along with thousands of other families. Besides getting school supplies, the event was also a chance to get vaccinated. Before handing out the necessary school supplies, the mayor pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine plays an essential part in making the upcoming school year safe for everyone.

“We need our kids back learning and socializing in the classroom. We need to help our educators, our students and their families to stay safe this year,” the mayor said.

While some parents agreed to vaccinate their children during the event, others are still hesitating over the decision.

“I don’t know how their bodies would take it. We’re just trying to be cautious,” Maria Gomez said for the outlet, pointing out her concern about after-effects on her middle and high school children.

Carla Pichardo shared that she would rather have her kids at home learning virtually, but admits that the distractions are just too many. Her five small children often get caught up playing with each other and forget to focus on classwork. She is convinced that the classroom atmosphere is what they need to truly concentrate.

“They’ll listen more to the teacher than mom,” she added.