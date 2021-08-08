Dallas police go after shooter at DART station. He took off on bike

Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to trace and identify the gunman who shot a person close to a DART rail station, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

Authorities got the emergency call reporting the shooting at about 6 a.m., on July 19. The incident took place on the 900 block of Pacific Avenue, as the news outlet points out.

Officials have revealed that the suspect was wearing dark pants, a light-colored t-shirt, a baseball cap, and a backpack. He shot toward another man multiple times, very close to the DART station.

A 50-year-old man who was close by but was not involved in the conflict was hurt when the suspect fired several rounds. First responders found the man hit by gunfire and immediately transported him to a local hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries. He was in stable condition.

The alleged shooter has not been caught by authorities yet. He left the scene of the incident on a bicycle.

Dallas police are asking anyone who has relevant information about the shooting or can give the name and likely location of the attacker to get in touch with Det. Gregory White at 214-671-4730 and refer to case No. 128170-2021.

There is also a reward offered by Crime Stoppers which goes up to $5,000. The cash reward will be given out for any information that leads to an arrest or an indictment in the case. You can send in a tip anytime by calling 214-373-8477.