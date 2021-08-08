Baby girl with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away because no beds were available in Houston

Pixabay

An 11-month-old girl had to be airlifted from Houston to a Texas hospital 150 miles away to be treated for COVID-19.

This happened because there is an acute shortage of pediatric beds in the Houston area, as reported by CBS DFW.

What are the details?

The baby girl is in stable condition, and she is no longer intubated. She has made an “amazing recovery,” according to Dr. Dominic Lucia, a pediatric emergency physician and chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, where the child was taken on Thursday.

“She’s no longer requiring the breathing machine. She’s actually off that right now and she’s resting with mom. She’s looking great,” the specialist said for the news outlet.

Ava Amira Rivera, the little girl, tested positive for COVID-19, she had seizures and had to be intubated, as stated by Amanda Callaway, a spokeswoman for Harris Health System. Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where the baby was taken first, did not offer pediatric services and none of the major pediatric hospitals in the area had any beds available.

This is why little Ava was taken to the hospital in Temple by air ambulance.

“Like us, a lot of the children’s hospitals are at or near capacity. That’s where we are a lot of days right now. We, fortunately, once they reached out to us, although we’re a long way away, were able to help her,” Lucia said for CNN on Friday.

“With the Delta variant we certainly are seeing just more infectivity across the population that includes kids, that includes infants as well. And with this particular surge we are seeing more kids that are symptomatic that test positive, more babies that are symptomatic and test positive,” the doctor added.