Waxahachie students get into car crash. Driver was killed, 5 others seriously injured

Pixabay

One person died and another five people were hurt in a terrible crash that took place on Saturday afternoon. Several Waxahachie ISD students were involved in the crash, as NBC DFW reported.

What are the details?

Police got the emergency call reporting the incident at about 2:30 p.m. The location of the incident was in the 100 block of Shoreside Trail, as the news outlet points out.

Authorities revealed that the crash took place when the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord failed to take a curve to the right. The vehicle then went off on the left side of the road, struck a culvert and eventually stopped, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. In the vehicle there were five other passengers. They were all seriously hurt and had to be transported to hospitals in Dallas and Waxahachie so they could get treatment for the injuries, the DPS revealed.

The names and ages of the passengers in the car have not been published, but Waxahachie ISD did state that “multiple” students were involved in the incident.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned multiple Waxahachie ISD students were involved in a car accident this afternoon. While we are unable to share any information about the accident at this time, we ask that you please join the entire Waxahachie ISD family in praying for the young people involved in the accident, as well as their families, friends, and teachers,” the district wrote in a statement.

Students and staff will benefit from counsellors’ help to get by these difficult moments.