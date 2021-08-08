Hundreds of people protest vaccine mandates outside Dallas’ Baylor hospital: "We stand for body autonomy"

Pixabay

Over 200 health care workers and other hospital employees gathered to protest outside Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas on Saturday.

They all gathered to show that they are against the vaccine mandate put in place by a growing number of hospital systems in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

Baylor Scott & White, Methodist Health System and Texas Health Resources all let their employees know that they will have to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to be able to keep their jobs.

Children’s Health in Dallas and Cook Children’s in Fort Worth also followed their example and made vaccines mandatory for all workers, as the news outlet points out.

Protesters lined up both sides at Fair Park Link, close to the intersection with Junius Street. They were holding various signs and messages about choice and freedom and many of them were wearing their medical scrubs.

Many drivers honked to show their support and waved at demonstrators as they passed them. There was also a moment when a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck blew its horns, getting cheers from the crowd gathered there.

Shane Lall and his partner, Blake Randolph, took part in the protest and wore their Baylor Scott & White scrubs the whole time.

“Basically, we stand for body autonomy. I’m for everyone being able to make a decision when it comes to their body and what they want to put in it,” Shane Lall, who has a medical condition preventing him from getting the shots and also thinks more research into long-term effects is needed, shared with the outlet.

“In the long run, I think who it’s really going to affect is the patients. Every time somebody quits or is let go because they can’t get a vaccine, our workforce diminishes even more. We’re already overworked as it is, and are understaffed every single day,” Blake Randolph said, pointing out that stress is affecting all workers.