Ashland Avenue turns deadly in morning crash. Driver didn't survive collision

Pixabay

One person was killed in a crash that took place early on Saturday in Fort Worth, as NBC DFW reports.

What are the details?

As stated by Fort Worth police, one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning. Authorities got the emergency call reporting the incident at about 5:07 a.m., on August 7. The incident took place in the area of Interstate 30 and Ashland Avenue, as the news outlet points out.

Officials revealed that two cars were involved in the fatal collision. As soon as they got to the location, first responders tried to help the person who was injured. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do to save their life. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The age and identity of the victim have not been released by authorities.

It is not known if the driver of the other car involved in the crash got hurt. No further details were given out by police. The investigation is active as detectives follow leads and gather evidence to clear up how the crash took place and who is responsible for the life that was lost. It is not clear whether any of the two vehicles that collided had passengers inside or if it was just the drivers who were affected by the impact.

Anyone who has relevant information about the accident, saw it happen, knows the drivers, or can provide video footage of the crash needs to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.