Deadly crash on Blue Mound Road after driver swerves straight into traffic

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Friday morning, on Blue Mound Road, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

Authorities got the emergency call mentioning a car crash at about 7:42 a.m., on Friday morning. The location of the incident was in the 4900 block of Blue Mound Road, as the news outlet points out.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. Unfortunately, it was too late to save the driver. They were declared dead on the scene.

Officials revealed that the crash took place when one vehicle suddenly swerved into oncoming traffic. In a matter of seconds, the car slammed into another vehicle head-on. The force of the impact killed the driver. The person driving the other vehicle was not injured in the terrible crash.

The incident is still under investigation and detective are following leads to clear up what took place on that road. No further details were given out for now. It is not known if there were other cars damaged in the crash, if pedestrians got hurt or whether there was any passenger in the vehicle that cut off through traffic.

Authorities did not state if intoxication could be a factor in the incident. The age and identity of the driver who was killed in the crash were not released.

Anyone who has relevant information about the crash, saw it happen, knows why the driver made that sudden decision or can offer video footage of the incident is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.