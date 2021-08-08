Several families displaced after fire breaks out at Fort Worth apartment complex

Pixabay

Eight apartment units sustained significant damage from heavy smoke, flames, and water in a Fort Worth apartment complex on Friday night, as reported by Fox News.

What are the details?

Fort Worth firefighters got the emergency call for a fire that broke out at about 11 p.m., on Friday. The flames were slowly taking over an apartment complex on Westcreek Drive, just south of Interstate 20, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as first responders got to the scene, the battle against flames began. By swift and effective action firefighters were able to contain the flames and then to stop the fire that erupted in the building. No tenants from the building got hurt in the incident.

There were also no reported injuries for firefighters either, based on official statements.

It is not clear how the fire started, and the incident is currently under investigation. 8 apartments were severely damaged in the fire and the families who had their homes there can’t go on living in the apartment complex.

Since this was an emergency and they had nowhere to go, Red Cross is helping all tenants who were displaced find a safe housing alternative.

No further details were given out about the incident so far. It is not known if the sprinklers were working properly and if the alarm started at the right time. No immediate risk to the rest of the tenants living in the apartment complex has been highlighted by Fort Worth police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can give details about the way the fire started is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.