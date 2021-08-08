Gangs at work overnight: 2 people in critical condition after shooting on Egret Drive

Pixabay

Two people were shot late on Saturday night in Fort Worth and had to be rushed to a hospital after a violent incident pointing to gang activity, as The Star Telegram reports.

What are the details?

A shooting incident made two victims in Fort Worth on Saturday night. Police got the emergency call reporting the incident at about 11 p.m. The location of the shooting was in the 7000 block of Egret Drive, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as officers arrived on the scene, they found that MedStar paramedics were already there and working on the victims. Both people who got shot had to be transported to a local hospital to get treatment for their injuries. They were both in critical condition, based on official reports.

The gang unit inside the Fort Worth Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Detectives were not able to make any breakthrough by talking to the victims. They both refused to share any details with the police that might lead to the attackers who shot them in the incident.

As the investigation goes on more information will become available about what took place on that night, how many shooters were involved in the incident, if there are other people who got hurt and what started the whole thing.

Anyone who has relevant information about the motive behind the shooting, can give details about the victims or the gunman or knows the identity and likely location of the person or persons responsible for the injuries needs to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.