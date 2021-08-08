18-wheeler driver killed in I-635 crash in Dallas

Pixabay

A man driving an 18-wheeler was killed on Saturday afternoon after a crash that took place on Interstate-635 in Dallas, as CBS DFW reports.

What are the details?

The terrible incident happened in the afternoon and involved several cars.

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting the crash at about 4:30 p.m. The location of the incident was in the 3700 block of LBJ Freeway on the TEXpress lanes, as the news outlet points out.

As soon as first responders got to the scene it was determined that the incident was a multi-vehicle crash. Authorities have revealed that the driver was ejected from the 18-wheeler because of the force of the impact.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save him. The injuries he sustained were fatal. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Officials have not released his age and name yet.

No other details were given out about the crash for now, but the investigation is active, and detectives are gathering clues and following leads to determine precisely how the crash happened and who is responsible for the death.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, if there are other injured people, and what their health condition is or the extent of the damage to the cars.

Anyone who has relevant information about the crash, can point out how it started, witnessed it, or can offer video surveillance of the incident is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.