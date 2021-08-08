Speeding claims life: Motorcyclist killed in turnpike crash while trying to get between vehicles

Pixabay

A motorcyclist lost his life on Sunday morning while he was trying to get between cars on the President George Bush Turnpike, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

The terrible crash took place on the turnpike, at about 7:30 a.m. The location of the incident was close to West Pioneer Parkway, in Grand Prairie, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The motorcyclist was travelling at a high speed and was attempting to get between cars and move ahead faster. At one point he struck the back left bumper of a Ford Escape, based on official reports.

As soon as first responders got to the scene, they found the man on the ground. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save him. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, as the news outlet points out.

There were two people travelling in the Ford Escape. Neither the driver nor the passenger was hurt in the incident. Authorities have not released the motorcyclist age and name. No other details were given out about the incident.

Anyone who witnessed it or has video footage of the crash is asked to get in touch with Grand Prairie authorities as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, being in a hurry is not a safe way to travel. Even on a weekend you need to be careful, avoid speeding and always remember that other drivers are on their way too and that there are other things that matter besides getting to you destination a few minutes earlier.